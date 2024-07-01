Must Read! Aniruddh Dave speaks about his bond with late filmmaker/actor Satish Kaushik, “he is blessing me from the other side”

MUMBAI: Anirudh Dave is a well known actor and will soon be seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion. The actor has a decent fan following and talks about the people who have inspired him in his acting journey, and one of them is late actor/ filmmaker Satish Kaushik. He has collaborated with him in his film Kaagaz 2.

Speaking of his bond with Kaushik, Dave said, “Satish Ji was my mentor. I remember preparing myself for the role of a gentleman cadet was a significant challenge for me. I was told that I should run, jog, and engage in activities like a soldier. This was a challenge for me and he was looking after me.”

He further added, “So, I worked hard on my breathing and health. I decided not to do any television during that time. After that, last year, we shot the film, and it will be released in 2024. So that is also a good thing. I feel blessed, and he is blessing me from the other side, which will always be in my heart and soul because I always loved and respected him so much.”

Speaking of his other projects, Dave said, “See, for an actor, being on screen, being out there, constantly active, is necessary. Staying active is not only essential to show to the world but also necessary for their practice. So, whether it's the ‘vanvaas' of an artist or a director, there is a lot to learn in that as well. So either you completely focus on your preparation, you sit quietly. Otherwise, if you keep doing something, your own growth will continue.”

Anirudh concluded saying, “So, my show, Siikho, is on the prime time slot, which is the biggest television slot. This is the prime time slot from prime minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat also during that time. I feel blessed that I am hosting a show where, in some way, I am showing an edutainment show for the students of India for a good cause. Here, people can learn and know a lot, so if there is any contribution from me, it feels good, and since it's my own work, I am doing it.’

