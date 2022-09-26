Must Read! “Another flop loading from Akshay Kumar” netizens react on teaser and poster of Ram Setu

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Ram Setu has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie which also has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading role is written and directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Akshay Kumar who is one of the bankable actors from Bollywood industry is no doubt on a roll with his back to back movies and he is back once again this month with his next, titled Ram Setu. Recently the poster and the teaser of the movie was out and it is setting the social media on fire.

Talking about this teaser and poster of the movie, it is getting some blockbuster response from the netizens but there are a few people who are not happy with the teaser and poster and addressing the movie Ram Setu as another flop coming from the side of actor Akshay Kumar.

As we all know, earlier movies of the actor Akshay Kumar have not gone down well with the fans and audiences and the netizens believe that this will be another flop coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar. Also, many people have also drawn a line of similarity between Ram Setu and Kartikeya 2.

Movie Ram Setu is all set to hit the big screen on 25th October.

