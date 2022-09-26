Must Read! “Another flop loading from Akshay Kumar” netizens react on teaser and poster of Ram Setu

The poster and the teaser of the movie Ram Setu has just dropped and is getting some mixed reaction from the fans, check out the comments below.

 

Ram Setu

MUMBAI:  Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Ram Setu has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie which also has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading role is written and directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Akshay Kumar who is one of the bankable actors from Bollywood industry is no doubt on a roll with his back to back movies and he is back once again this month with his next, titled Ram Setu. Recently the poster and the teaser of the movie was out and it is setting the social media on fire.

Talking about this teaser and poster of the movie, it is getting some blockbuster response from the netizens but there are a few people who are not happy with the teaser and poster and addressing the movie Ram Setu as another flop coming from the side of actor Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ – Huma Qureshi: 'Double XL' is for everybody who dares to dream 'big'

 

 

As we all know, earlier movies of the actor Akshay Kumar have not gone down well with the fans and audiences and the netizens believe that this will be another flop coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar. Also, many people have also drawn a line of similarity between Ram Setu and Kartikeya 2.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the movie Ram Setu?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Ram Setu is all set to hit the big screen on 25th October.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

 ALSO READ – Latest Update! 2 accused in connection with stealing from Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt's café in Mumbai convicted to 2-year imprisonment , details inside

Akshay Kumar Ram Setu KARTHEKIYA 2 South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
