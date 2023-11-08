Must Read! Anupam Kher says, “In The Kashmir Files, I didn’t use my heart, I used my soul”

MUMBAI:The Kashmir Files starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi was one of the biggest hits of 2022. The movie was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and it received a great response from the audiences.

Recently, Anupam Kher attended an award function and won an award for his performance in The Kashmir Files. At the red carpet, he spoke about winning the award and why the movie is special for him.

He said, “I like awards especially when I know that I have done a good job. The Kashmir Files is my best performance and I feel very humbled and proud whenever I win an award for this film.”

“In The Kashmir Files, I didn’t use my heart, I used my soul, and there’s no moment in the film that didn’t come from my heart and soul. Every shot and every moment, I had my soul and heart in it,” he added.

Talking about Kher’s upcoming movies, he will be seen in films like The Vaccine War, The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Metro In Dino, and Vijay 69.

Are you excited for the upcoming films of Anupam Kher? Let us know in the comments below...

