Must read! Anurag Kashyap defends Animal, says 'People in this country get easily offended'

MUMBAI: The release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has ensured a wave of reactions on social media. As the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, which is high on violence and rage, continues to shatter box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content, claiming it to be ‘misogynistic’. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given his reaction to the film in an interview with News18 Showsha.

Anurag Kashyap, who was recently at the Marrakech International Film Festival, said, “I’m yet to watch Animal. I just returned from Marrakech. But I’m aware of the conversations happening online. Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat."

The filmmaker, who had earlier directed Ranbir in Bombay Velvet, added that similar outrage had occurred, when Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh had released in theatres in 2019.

Anurag said, "What is morality? It’s a very subjective thing. Every kind of character and people exist in this society. 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh. I didn’t have an issue with the subject, This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticise, argue and disagree with them. Films either provoke or evoke. I’ve no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema... Once I see Animal, I’ll discuss it with the filmmaker. I’ll pick up the phone on him. That’s what I always do. If I’ve an issue with a film, I always call up the filmmaker and talk to him. I don’t want to get into social media chatter."

Meanwhile, lyricist Swanand Kirkire took to his X account to share a long note on why he is worried about how the film treats women. He said Animal is taking the future of Indian cinema in a 'dangerous and scary' direction. "In my understanding, this film will determine the future of Indian cinema afresh, in a new, scary and dangerous direction," he said.

Animal has crossed the ₹350 crore mark globally in its opening weekend, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. It released in theatres on December 1.

