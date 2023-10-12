Must read! Anurag Kashyap defends Animal, says 'People in this country get easily offended'

The release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has ensured a wave of reactions on social media. As the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, which is high on violence and rage, continues to shatter box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content, claiming it to be ‘misogynistic’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 10:30
movie_image: 
Anurag

MUMBAI: The release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has ensured a wave of reactions on social media. As the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, which is high on violence and rage, continues to shatter box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content, claiming it to be ‘misogynistic’. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given his reaction to the film in an interview with News18 Showsha.

Also read -Shocking! Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses the controversy surrounding 'Kabir Singh's 'non-consensual kiss' scene; Says 'Bhool jao...'

Anurag Kashyap, who was recently at the Marrakech International Film Festival, said, “I’m yet to watch Animal. I just returned from Marrakech. But I’m aware of the conversations happening online. Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat."

The filmmaker, who had earlier directed Ranbir in Bombay Velvet, added that similar outrage had occurred, when Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh had released in theatres in 2019.

Anurag said, "What is morality? It’s a very subjective thing. Every kind of character and people exist in this society. 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh. I didn’t have an issue with the subject, This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticise, argue and disagree with them. Films either provoke or evoke. I’ve no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema... Once I see Animal, I’ll discuss it with the filmmaker. I’ll pick up the phone on him. That’s what I always do. If I’ve an issue with a film, I always call up the filmmaker and talk to him. I don’t want to get into social media chatter."

Meanwhile, lyricist Swanand Kirkire took to his X account to share a long note on why he is worried about how the film treats women. He said Animal is taking the future of Indian cinema in a 'dangerous and scary' direction. "In my understanding, this film will determine the future of Indian cinema afresh, in a new, scary and dangerous direction," he said.

Also read - Astounding! Animal: The filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Bobby Deol's character mute in the film? Here’s the truth!

Animal has crossed the ₹350 crore mark globally in its opening weekend, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. It released in theatres on December 1.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

Ranbir Kapoor Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga Rashmika Mandanna Tripti Dimri Bobby Deol Bollywood Anil Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Isha hires Reeva as a junior professor
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Wow! Vandana gives a befitting reply to Sonia
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Jhanak: Woah! Jhanak and Anirudh are forced to marry each other
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Must read! Anurag Kashyap defends Animal, says 'People in this country get easily offended'
MUMBAI: The release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has ensured a wave of reactions on social media. As the Sandeep...
What! Did you know? Madhuri Dixit got embarrassed due to THIS reason in Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff starrer film
MUMBAI: Famous actors from the 1980s and 1990s, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff, established their fame with stunning...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Jay refuses to marry Aradhana, Aradhana realises her mistake
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Recent Stories
Anurag
Must read! Anurag Kashyap defends Animal, says 'People in this country get easily offended'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Madhuri
What! Did you know? Madhuri Dixit got embarrassed due to THIS reason in Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff starrer film
Alaya
Shocking! Alaya F breaks the silence on Nepotism; Says ‘Don’t have someone that’s going to give me another big movie’
Janhvi
Whoa! Devara: Janhvi Kapoor opens up on having intense emotions for her late mother Sridevi and expresses her feelings over her first Telugu film; Says ‘Main ghar aa gayi hoon’
Deepika
Shocking! From Deepika Padukone to Charu Shankar; Actresses who have aced the role of actor's mother despite being close to their age or younger
Vicky
Woah! Here are some interesting facts that we know about B-town's power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Katrina
Wow! When Vicky Kaushal referred to his time spent with Katrina Kaif as 'party of two lazy people'