Must Read! Anurag Kashyap reveals Saif Ali Khan refused to read Bombay Velvet while Hrithik Roshan chased it for 2 years

MUMBAI: Bombay Velvet is one of those Bollywood films that was considered the biggest disaster of Indian cinema. Made on a massive budget with an impressive ensemble starcast and yet it failed to create any kind of magic on the big screens. The film was much awaited because it promised the coming together of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. But interestingly, Ranbir was not the first choice for the lead role.

Anurag didn’t have the reputation of being a big commercial director in 2006 when the film was being made. He offered the role to Saif Ali Khan who refused to even read the script and later Aamir Khan too turned down the role. He later approached Hrithik Roshan who kept the script with him for 2 years but never responded. None knows if he ever read the script or not.

In an interview Anurag said, “My first choice when I wrote the film in 2006 was Saif Ali Khan. From there it went to Aamir and Hrithik. This film has gone around before landing with Ranbir. We also tried to make it with Ranveer Singh but we could raise only Rs 40 to 50 crore.” He further said, “Bombay Velvet’ was expensive from the beginning. It is the most tight-budget film of my career. It is a Rs 300 crore movie that we have made into Rs 90 crore. I wanted someone who was not only a good actor but also made it possible for me to raise that kind of money.’

While Anurag later took digs at Saif and Kareena for rejecting the film, he never mentioned Hrithik or Aamir for refusing it. Ranbir and Anushka who played the laeds had to bear the brunt of the disaster called Bombay Velvet but later even they started joking about it. Anurag however maintains that he does not regret making the film.

Credit- Koimoi