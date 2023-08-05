Must Read! “Apart from trolls, the trailer is really good” - early reviews of the trailer of Adipurush

MUMBAI: Movie Adipurush has been grabbing the attention of the fans for a long time now. The teaser of the movie got some negative response from the fans as they suggested it to be a work of bad VFX.

The movie, which has Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role is directed by Om Raut. Now, fans were eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie and there was a special screening held in Hyderabad for the same. The trailer was shown only to a few fans and media and the early reviews are amazing.

ALSO READ – (Sexy! Here are times actress Sonali Raut raised temperature with her hot looks )

this shot is mental mass

Jai shree ram

positive vibes only #AdipurushTrailer #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/3oQ7XxW0sK — Lokesh (@Team_prabhass) May 8, 2023

Just Loved the Trailer 3D Experience super undi Much much better than Teaser You Gonna Love it

Ramudu Darshanamu #Prabhas #AdipurushTrailer #AdipurushTrailerOnMay9th #ADIPURUSH #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/SULeHj34s2 — Addicted To Memes (@Addictedtomemez) May 8, 2023

As we can see, fans are praising the trailer and suggest that apart from trolls, the trailer of the movie is good.

Now, we look forward to the response of the fans and audience as trailer will be out for public tomorrow.

What are your views on these early reviews of the trailer of Adipurush and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Disha Patani pens a note as she wraps up a "special" project; we wonder what's cooking?)