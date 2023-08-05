Must Read! “Apart from trolls, the trailer is very good” early reviews of the trailer of Adipurush is getting a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: Movie Adipurush has been grabbing the attention of the fans for a long time now, the teaser of the movie got some mixed to negative response from the fans and the fans were saying that it is a work of bad VFX.

The movie which has Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role is directed by Om Raut, now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie, and finally there was a special screening in Hyderabad where the trailer was shown to only few fans and media and the early reviews are amazing.

ALSO READ – (Sexy! Here are times actress Sonali Raut raised temperature with her hot looks )

this shot is mental mass

Jai shree ram

positive vibes only #AdipurushTrailer #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/3oQ7XxW0sK — Lokesh (@Team_prabhass) May 8, 2023

Just Loved the Trailer 3D Experience super undi Much much better than Teaser You Gonna Love it

Ramudu Darshanamu #Prabhas #AdipurushTrailer #AdipurushTrailerOnMay9th #ADIPURUSH #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/SULeHj34s2 — Addicted To Memes (@Addictedtomemez) May 8, 2023

As we can see these tweets the fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the trailer, as they were the first ones to see the trailer in the world, we can see many comments which are saying that apart from the trolls the trailer of the movie is good.

Now we look forward to see how the response of the fans and audience will be when the trailer will be out for public tomorrow.

What are your views on these early reviews of the trailer of Adipurush and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Disha Patani pens a note as she wraps up a "special" project; we wonder what's cooking?)