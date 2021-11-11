MUST READ! AR Rahman calls the experience of working on Rajinikanth’s movies ‘hell’

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry, if there is one name that can be undoubtedly called a musical maestro and a genius, it has to be AR Rahman. Not just nationally, but his music has been recognised internationally too as he is a recipient of two Oscars and two Grammys. His music can touch the soul of even the coldest of human beings, such is its power. But recently, the music maestro opened up on the not-so-great experience of recording some songs.

In his illustrious career spanning over decades, Rahman has recorded songs for almost all the leading artists in the Indian film industry, including Thalaiva Rajinikanth himself. He composed music of Muthu, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran and 2.0 for him. However, in a recent interview, the composer called the experience of working on Rajinikanth’s film a ‘hell’ because of the short deadlines and tremendous burden.

Rahman went on to explain that the pressure of dealing with the stress used to get over him at times. “At least now it’s better, but before it used to be, we start in March when I used to do Rajinikanth movies… This movie will have to release by Diwali, they will say. And then, I will have to do the songs, I will have to do the background, and the electricity used to be very funky at my place. We used to have two generators stationed. It was hell,” he said.

The composer insisted that he often had to prioritise the music of the Thalaiva’s films which would annoy other directors. “I used to do three movies, so the other directors would say, ‘My stuff is coming on Diwali too, AR’. It was hell. I used to hate all these festivals because they used to give me hell, whether it was Diwali or New Year or Pongal because I never used to enjoy it. Now, there’s much more leisure,” he maintains.

