Must Read! AR Rahman’s daughters Raheema and Khatija break silence on the Oscar winner’s concert horror call it “Cheap Politics”

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry, if there is one name that can be undoubtedly called a musical maestro and a genius, it has to be AR Rahman. Not just nationally, but his music has been recognised internationally too as he is a recipient of two Oscars and two Grammys. His music can touch the soul of even the coldest of human beings, such is its power. However Rahman is now making headlines for a different reason.

Recently the Highway composer had a concert in Chennai on 10th September and fans were furious as the management at the event was terrible and many could not even enter the premises despite having expensive tickets, due to the lack of space and a stampede-like situation. Many women claimed to be groped, injured in the unprecedented crowd while many children got separated from their guardians, causing a horrific turn of events. Rahman himself came to know the news and said he was deeply disturbed to know the horrible turn of events and not only apologized but also gave compensation to anyone who bought tickets but couldn't make it to his concert.

Now, daughters of the Oscar winning composer Raheema and Khatija have defended their father and sent out a statement that read, “From last night, all media/social media is talking about AR Rahman (like scammer) & some playing cheap politics. The reason for the unfortunate circumstances happened yesterday is 100% from organiser side! But he took the responsibility and accountable.”

The sisters also mentioned a number of other concerts held by the composer/singer for charity and lastly added, “Think Before you Speak!”

A.R Rahman has composed brilliant songs for films like Bombay, Roja, Jodhaa Akbar, Highway, Ghajini, Rockstar and many more.

