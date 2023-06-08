Must read! Arbaaz Khan opens up about his relationship with stepmother Helen

Actor Arbaaz Khan, who keeps making headlines once in a while, is back in the news for another statement that he has recently made. He opened up about the unique and strong bond he shares with Helen, his father Salim Khan's second wife.
movie_image: 
Arbaaz Khan

Also read - Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

In an article, Arbaaz Khan provides a glimpse into the compassionate and understanding relationship shared by the Khan family, emphasizing the importance of respecting individual choices and embracing the uniqueness of each member's role in their lives.

Arbaaz explained that when Salim Khan decided to marry Helen, who was already an established actress, he never forced her presence on the family or his children. Salim was already married to Arbaaz's mother, Salma when he decided to marry Helen. 

However, Salim never expected his kids to replace their mother with Helen. He understood that their biological mother was essential to them and respected that aspect of their lives.

"My father never imposed Helen Aunty on us. He knew that for us, our mother was important," Arbaaz shared. Despite having another woman in his life, Salim Khan ensured that Helen had her own space and never tried to separate them from their mother. 

Likewise, Helen never attempted to disrupt their family dynamics. Instead, she was content knowing that Salim had his own family, a wife, and children, and she was there to support him while maintaining her own life.

Over time, their relationship has grown stronger, and the family has developed a unique bond. While it was difficult for Arbaaz's mother at first, she eventually dealt with the situation gracefully. They navigated through challenges and struggles, but today, the family is inseparable.

Also read - Arbaaz Khan reveals why he chose to start career as villain in debut film 'Daraar'

Salim Khan and Salma have four children together - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and daughter Alvira Agnihotri. Additionally, Salim adopted Helen's daughter, Arpita. Despite the unconventional family setup, they come together on special occasions, such as birthdays and festivals, to celebrate and cherish their togetherness with dinners and lunches.

Credits - Bollywood Life

Arbaaz Khan Salim Khan Salma Helen Salman Khan Sohail Khan Alvira Agnihotri Arpita Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar
About Author

