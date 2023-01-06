Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Well her fans have been eager to know for years when they will finally tie the knot. The couple are no longer hiding their relationship and have also made it official on Social media. While the couple’s marriage rumors have been doing the rounds for a long time, pregnancy rumors made the couple furious. The Kuttey actor has now reacted to Maliaka’s pregnancy.

He said, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession.”

Arjun further said, “There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.”

