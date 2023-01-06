Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”

Well her fans have been eager to know for years when they will finally tie the knot. The couple are no longer hiding their relationship and have also made it official on Social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 15:36
movie_image: 
Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read- Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

Well her fans have been eager to know for years when they will finally tie the knot. The couple are no longer hiding their relationship and have also made it official on Social media. While the couple’s marriage rumors have been doing the rounds for a long time, pregnancy rumors made the couple furious. The Kuttey actor has now reacted to Maliaka’s pregnancy. 

He said, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession.”

Also Read- Revealed! Chaiya Chaiya actress Malaika Arora charges THIS whopping amount for an item song, details inside

Arjun further said, “There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Dabangg Dil Se Kuttey Ishaqzaade Half Girlfriend Ki & Ka 2 States Gunday An Action Hero Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 15:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
HILARIOUS! Anupamaa's Sagar Parekh aka Samar has the funniest birthday wish for on-screen ladylove Nishi Saxena; Check out
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is the most loved show on small screens. The viewers are in love with the show's...
Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’...
Exclusive! Has Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke created a good pre-release? Here's what film business expert has to say
MUMBAI :Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to release tomorrow (2nd June 2023)....
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu actor Amar Sharma roped in for new show Tum Bin Jaoun Kahan
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of Movies, OTT,...
EXCLUSIVE! Riya Bhattacharje and Tanish Mahendru bags Atrangii OTT's upcoming series
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Rachana Mistry from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' shows her directorial skills for the upcoming sequence
MUMBAI: Rachna Mistry, a talented actress and the lead of show  'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' on Star Bharat demonstrated her...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
what film business expert has to say
Exclusive! Has Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke created a good pre-release? Here's what film business expert has to say
Urvashi Rautela
WHAT! Urvashi Rautela buys a Rs 190 crore bungalow? Netizens say, "Itne paise inko aate Kahan se Hain"
Amy Aela, the doppelganger of Katrina Kaif
Wow! Check out the hottest photoshoot of Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, Amy Aela
Alia Bhatt
RIP! Alia Bhatt’s grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan passes away
Hindi film actresses a run for their money
WOW! Alena Khalifeh, the journalist who proposed Salman Khan, is so gorgeous that she can give Hindi film actresses a run for their money
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Woah! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion proves all is well between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji – View Pics