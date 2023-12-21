Must Read! Arshad Warsi on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, “As an actor I don’t want to do it”

The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.
The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Now, Munna Bhai MBBS actor Arshad has given his take on the film and what he thought about it. He told a news portal, “All the serious actors may hate the film (Animal), but I love the film. It was like the male version of Kill Bill. My whole point of view is different, I look at films as complete entertainment and when you go to theatre this is what you want to watch. I don’t want to think too hard, don’t teach me, don’t give me lessons, I learned it in school.”

He further added, “There are things that we like to see but not do. Animal would come in that bracket. For instance, when Indra Kumar called me to do Grand Masti, I don’t like those kind of films. I don’t like sex comedies. I don’t mind watching it, it’s funny but I don’t want to do it. So, as an audience I like to see it, but as an actor I don’t want to do it. I like porn but I don’t want to do it.”

Animal is only the third Indian film to cross the $100 million mark after Pathaan and Jawan. 

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. 

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA

Credit-DNA

Bobby Deol Anil Kapoor Ashram Esha Gupta Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Tripti Dimri Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie News Arshad Warsi TellyChakkar TellyChakkar
