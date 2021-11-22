Must Read! Arshi Khan of Bigg Boss fame escapes a car accident

MUMBAI: According to the latest reports, Arshi Khan, who is known for her stint in Bigg Boss, escaped a major car accident.

Reports further stated that she was later hospitalised. A source close to Arshi Khan told ETimes TV, "Arshi was in a car. The accident happened near Malviya Nagar, Shivalik road in Delhi. The complete narration is yet not revealed. The actress was hospitalised."

When the daily tried contacting Arshi Khan, her family answered and confirmed the news of her accident.

We wish her speedy recovery!

On the work front, Arshi Khan has appeared in television shows like 'Vish' and 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital', and will now be seen in an upcoming Bollywood film. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. Earlier, she was seen in Bigg Boss 11. Arshi Khan is also learning to wrestle. She has been at the sport and practising extremely hard to ace it. "I'm really feeling proud of myself. Like I'm learning the sport with all dedication. I also wish to play the sport at international level. I don't mind fighting with a man or woman. I feel this will help me to highlight how there is no more gender discrimination in today's world. A girl can be as strong as a man,” the actress had said.

