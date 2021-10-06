Must read! Aryan Khan given books to study in custody, phone sent for forensic examination

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau. He was detained and then arrested after being produced in the Holiday Court, who further extended his remand till October 7. He is currently in NCB custody and cooperating with the questioning. Despite being the son of a superstar, not many privileges are provided to him. Aryan is eating food from the department mess, as reported.

And now, reports say that he has requested science books, which the NCB officials have provided to him. India Today claims that the phones of Aryan and others, arrested in the case, have been sent to forensic for the examination. The Times of India claims that NCB had mentioned before the court that incriminating evidence was recovered in the WhatsApp chats of the accused that showed links to international drug trafficking. Recently, it was also reported that the actor's son had discussed modes of payment for procurement of drugs.

The NCB arrested four more persons in connection with the case. They are employees of a Delhi-based event management firm.

