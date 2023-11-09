Must read! Atlee to collaborate with Allu Arjun and SRK, fans says, "It is Jawan 2 for sure"

There are many news saying that mass director Atlee will be collaborating with Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan for a movie, there are comments that are saying it will be Jawan 2
Allu Arjun and SRK

MUMBAI: Movie Jawan is breaking all the box office records and getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audiences all over. The movie directed by mass director Atlee has taken the biggest opening on day 1 in India.

We can see many pictures and videos floating all over the internet where the fans are expressing their excitement for the movie Jawan directly from inside the cinema halls.

For the ones who have seen the movie as we know the movie will have a sequel that was hinted towards the end. Also much before the release of the movie there were reports which said Superstar Allu Arjun will be the part of the movie Jawan. 

And now there are many news and reports which are saying Atlee is collaborating with Allu Arjun and SRK for an action entertainer. Well, this has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience. The fans all over are not keeping calm but are expressing their excitement and saying this could be Jawan 2.

Also read Exclusive! "I have found a new bunch of friends and they are like my family now", Girija Oak on working with the five actresses of Jawan

There are many comments which are saying this can be the sequel of Jawan and they can now see Allu Arjun in the sequel along with SRK. Well if this is true, surely it will be a treat to watch these two superstars coming together for a mass action entertainer.

What are your views on this collaboration and do you want these two superstars to come together? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Hawwt! Here are time actress Akruti Singh raised temperature with her hotness

