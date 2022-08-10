Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic? Ranbir Kapoor fans are very happy about it

Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana is in talks to star in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was reportedly going to star in it.
Ranbir Kapoor fans are very happy about it

MUMBAI :Sourav Ganguly’s biopic has been in the news for the past couple of years. There have been reports of Ranbir Kapoor starring in it, and earlier this year, when RK teamed up with the former cricketer to promote his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, people started speculating that maybe he is doing the biopic.

However, a recent report suggests that Ayushmann Khurrana is in talks with the makers for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. Many must have thought that Ranbir Kapoor’s fans would be upset with this report, but surprisingly they are happy about it.

A netizen tweeted, “Ranbir ditched Ganguly kya ? Best thing he ever did Happy tears.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Thankgod RK NOT doing this.” One more netizen tweeted, “Good job Kapoor shaab.”

Well, the biopic of Sourav Ganguly is yet to be officially announced, so let’s wait and watch whether which actor will be finally roped in for the film.

Who do you think will be a good choice for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, Ranbir Kapoor or Ayushmann Khurrana? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about other films of Ayushmann, the actor currently has only one film lined up. He will be seen in Dream Girl 2 which is slated to release on 25th August 2023. Meanwhile, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal which is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

