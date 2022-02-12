Must Read! Baal Veer fame Chhaya Vora opens up about her experience working in Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: For Chhaya Vora, who plays mother to Alia Bhatt's character in 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi', it was quite an experience to work under Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has helmed the upcoming film.

"I always look forward to working with talented people who can help bring out my best on-screen," Vora said about working with Bhansali. "It was my good luck to have a great learning experience under a great filmmaker."

Known for appearing in television shows such as 'Baal Veer', 'Shubharambh' and 'Sanskaar', Vora said: "I will be seen in the film playing the role of Alia Bhatt's mother. It is one of the interesting and challenging characters. I just hope my audience will enjoy watching me."

She added: "It was a great experience shooting with Alia. My experience of working with her has been super awesome. So much to learn from her too."

The film also features Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles. Ajay Devgn makes an extended cameo appearance. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be released in theatres on February 25.

