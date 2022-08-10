Must read! Babil expresses to work with these beautiful actresses from Bollywood

MUMBAI : Actor Babil has grabbed the attention of the fans with his craft and acting debut in the movie Qala. The movie, which was premiered on Netflix, was immensely loved by the fans and have appreciated the actor's work.

No doubt, fans are now eagerly looking forward to the upcoming projects of the actor. Recently, the actor was clicked attending an event in Mumbai, where Tellychakkar got the opportunity to ask him a few questions.

In an exclusive conversation, Babil reveals that he is really looking forward to work with Rashmika Mandanna. She is his favourite and is looking forward to collaborate with her.

Asking about which actress has a bright future in Bollywood, Babil says that it has to be Shanaya Kapoor. She is beautiful and looks very promising. She is set to make her Bollywood debut.

Babil also expressed his wish to work with one of the finest filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee. He said that he is looking forward to the opportunity as he loves his craft.

No doubt, Babil has won several hearts in his Bollywood debut and we look forward to more amazing projects of the actor in the upcoming days.

What are your views on Babil, and who do you think the actor should collaborate with? Do let us know in the coment section below.

