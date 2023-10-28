Must read! "Behan ki shaadi mein aane ka time nahin mila aur event per aa gaye" netroves Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have not only other national level but also as the international level, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks she has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always looks forward to the new pictures, post and movies of the actress.

Having said that as we know Priyanka Chopra could not make for her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding due to some reason, and everyone were curious that why sister Priyanka Chopra did not made to the wedding, and now there is a video floating all over the internet where PC was seen attending an event in Mumbai yesterday.

This presence of the actress Priyanka Chopra has grabbed the attention of the fans, on one side the fans are very happy and excited to see the actress in Mumbai attending the event, on the other hand she is getting trolled badly for not attending sister's wedding.

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that the actress Priyanka Chopra could not make it to her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding but she has easily came for the event.

What are your views on the these comments and what do you think why Priyanka Chopra could not make it to the wedding of Parineeti Chopra, do let us know in the comment section below.

