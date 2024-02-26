Must Read! Bhagyashree opens up on her struggle and battle with depression; Says ‘My children weren’t there with me, Avantika had gone’

MUMBAI: Bhagyashree, an actress well known for her role in Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, recently shared her experience with depression. In a recent interview, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor talked about her depressed phase and how she "lost belief" in herself during that time.

A few years ago, according to Bhagyashree, she had no idea what depression was. "Somewhere in between my life I lost belief on myself and that was a phase of my life where my children weren’t there with me, Avantika had gone to London, my husband was doing very well so he was traveling a lot, his work took him out a lot and for me, it was almost an emptiness and I started questioning myself on who I am, what do I really like, what makes me happy, what makes me smile," she said.

The actress added, "Somewhere down that line I looked at myself in the mirror and asked myself would I like to be friends with who I see in the mirror and I said no, and I didn’t recognise myself. I said that’s not who I should be, and I need to change that narrative for myself.”

During the difficult moments, the actress gave credit to her daughter for supporting her and helping her heal. It was the first time she had made friends, she added.

“I actually made my own friends people that were close to me that were apart from my family and my husband and the world outside. I chose to live my life the way I want to and that worked for me," she added.

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut in Maine Pyaar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starring opposite Salman Khan. It was disclosed a few months ago that the actress received a higher salary for the movie than Salman did.

In Bollywood, Salman and Bhagyashree's pairing is regarded as one of the most famous. The director of Maine Pyar Kiya created an incredibly charming performance that is a true encyclopedia of romance. The love plot, music, and caste performance of the movie won praise from critics as well.

Credit- Free Press Journal