Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer takes a decent start but fails to beat Drishyam 2

MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa was expected to take a good start at the box office as it was a partial holiday yesterday in the country. While the first day collection is decent, the movie has failed to beat Ajay’s last release Drishyam 2.

Bholaa on its day one has collected Rs. 11.20 crore which is decent, but if we look at the holiday factor the collection should have been a bit on a higher side. Drishyam 2, which was released on a normal working Friday, had collected Rs. 15.38 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers

Well, after a decent start Bholaa needs to continue to have momentum at the box office. While it is expected that the film will show a drop today, it can show a jump on Saturday and Sunday.

Bholaa has received mixed to positive reviews, and everyone is praising the action in the film. But, people, who have seen Kaithi, feel that the movie doesn’t have anything new to offer.

Remakes have not been doing well at the box office. Selfiee and Shehzada had become disasters at the box office. However, the good part about Bholaa is that it has opened far better than the Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan starrers.

Meanwhile, Nani starrer Dasara has taken the box office by storm in the Telugu markets. According to early estimates, the film has collected Rs. 17.82 crore (all languages) and the Hindi version collected Rs. 50 lakh at the box office on day one.

Also Read: Trending news! From Bholaa to PS2, check out some of the trending news of the day

Talking about Mrs Chatter Vs Norway, the film in two weeks has collected Rs. 30.01 crore gross worldwide. It’s not a huge hit, but one can term it as a semi-hit.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.