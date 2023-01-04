Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer shows a huge drop on its second day

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa starrer took a decent start at the box office. But, the film has shown a huge drop on its second day. Read on to know more...
Bholaa

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa opened with decent numbers. The film on its day one collected Rs. 11.20 crore, but as it was a partial holiday, it was expected to do a bit better. On its second day, the film was expected to show a drop, but the drop is quite huge.

On Friday, the film collected Rs. 7.40 crore taking the two-day total to Rs. 18.60 crore. Now, after this drop, Bholaa needs to show a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount over the extended first weekend. For now, it looks like the movie might collect around Rs. 40-45 crore at the box office in four days.

Also Read:Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers

Well, what will be the fate of the film at the box office that only the upcoming days will decide. Even if it shows a huge jump over the weekend, the weekdays need to be stable. So, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Nani starrer Dasara also showed a huge drop on its day 2. The film collected Rs. 9.75 crore on Friday, taking the two-day total to Rs. 32.95 crore (all languages). In the Hindi markets, the film has not done a great business as in two days, the Hindi version has just collected Rs. 96 lakh.

Well, let’s wait and watch what response both the movies will get at the box office.

Also Read: Dasara movie review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshith Shetty starrer has all the massy elements, but it’s a bit slow

Have you watched Bholaa and Dasara? Let us know you review in the comments below...

About Author

