Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer jumps well over the weekend; now needs to be steady on weekdays

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa had taken a decent start at the box office with the collection of Rs. 11.20 crore. But, on its second day, the film showed a huge drop, and that was a concerning factor. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the movie jumped very well at the box office and it has got decent numbers in its extended weekend.

The film on Saturday collected Rs. 12.20 crore and on Sunday the collection was Rs. 13.48 crore. The four-day collection of the movie is Rs. 44.28 crore which is not great, but decent.

Now, the film needs to be steady on the weekdays. Well, of course, there will be a drop on Monday and other days, but if the collection is on the lines of what the movie collected on Friday, then it will surely be on the safer side. But, a huge drop might be worrying.

The biggest positive factor for Bholaa is that it has two more weeks to earn well till Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases. There’s Gumraah releasing this week, but the movie clearly has no buzz, so of course that will help Bholaa.

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on its fourth Sunday collected Rs. 1.51 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 137.11 crore. Talking about Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, the film did well on the lower side in its third weekend, taking the till date total to Rs. 18.74 crore. The movie will end its theatrical run around Rs. 20-21 crore.

