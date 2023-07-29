Must Read! Bhumi Pednekar reveals her morning skincare routine; says, “Earlier, I did not pay attention to internal health, for me, it was very external”

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Apart from her amazing performances, the actress is known for her beautiful looks and her social media is filled with pictures in which she is seen in a no-makeup avatar.

Recently, during an interaction with Tweak India, Bhumi spoke about her morning skincare routine. The actress revealed, “The biggest thing I do for my skin is drink about half a litre of water, and sometimes it’s even a little more. If I am not shooting, then I don’t use a face wash in the morning because I feel that your skin oozes some really good healthy oils.”

“Earlier, I did not pay attention to internal health, for me it was very external. So, I would try using some really fancy serums and creams. But, then I realised that all of it is actually connected to what you eat, and how healthy your gut is. It really helped me calm my digestive system, which in turn helped me with my hair, nails and skin. So, now, my routine is very simple, I don’t leave without sunscreen, it’s literally the first thing that I do,” she added.

Well, we are sure many would agree with Bhumi that internal health is more important than external.

Talking about her movies, the actress has some interesting films lined up like Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake. The release date of these movies is not yet announced. This year, we already saw Bhumi in two films, Bheed and Afwaah, and both failed to make a mark at the box office.

