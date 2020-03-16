Must read: Bhumi Pednekar is such a fantastic girl: Rajkummar Rao shares his experience of working with Bhumi in Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao was present to promote his film Badhaai Do. During one of his promotional interviews, Rajkummar Rao shared his experience of working with Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Badhaai Do.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 16:45
movie_image: 
Must read: Bhumi Pednekar is such a fantastic girl: Rajkummar Rao shares his experience of working with Bhumi in Badhaai Do

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is one of the actors who has been giving some amazing performances in his movies. His characters in movies Stree and Roohi were much loved by the audience and the critics. Rajkummar was recently present to promote his film Badhaai Do. During the interview, Rajkummar Rao was asked if he ever had the feeling that he can overshadow Bhumi Pednekar's performances in the film.

Also read: Happiness! After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekha! Here are the pictures

Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao said, I am all for my co-actors. It is not like we are in the boxing ring and who will score more or less. It is an art form where we are dealing with emotions that are so pure. So, for me, I never had that feeling of doing better than my co-star. It is always the scenes which should be better and most importantly it is a film. My whole commitment is towards the film and nothing else. And Bhumi is such a fantastic girl. We have become such good friends, the camaraderie we share is amazing. She is so passionate about her craft.    

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Badhaai Do has been released on the big screen. The film was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures. The film also features some amazingly talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Gulshan Devaiah, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey, and a few others. It is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in movies like Roohi and Hum Do Hamare Do. He will be next seen in the movies like Hit, Monica, O My Darling, and Bheed. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: WOW! Rajkummar Rao starts shooting for Raj and DK's upcoming untitled web series

Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar Badhaai Do Badhaai Ho Seema Pahwa Sheeba Chaddha Gulshan Devaiah Loveleen Mishra Nitesh Pandey Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 16:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback! Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat aka Samar turns driver for Nidhi Shah aka Kinju Baby
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs nothing less than 3.5. Its gripping...
Shocking! Esha Deol confesses she slapped THIS Bollywood actress, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Bollywood has witnessed many incidents where the co-actors and filmmakers got into ugly fights and broke on the...
Exclusive! “I want to play an obsessive lover: Vishal Gandhi aka Tej of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played...
Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr. Ishaan Tandon in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan
MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which launched on Colors a few months ago, is doing pretty well. The show stars...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Fans are bored of Nandini-Vedika's constant plotting against Ram-Priya, want Shashi to come back and spice up the drama in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.The...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Siwach's Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar to go off air on this date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Esha Deol confesses she slapped THIS Bollywood actress, and the reason will leave you in splits
Shocking! Esha Deol confesses she slapped THIS Bollywood actress, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video