Must read: Bhumi Pednekar is such a fantastic girl: Rajkummar Rao shares his experience of working with Bhumi in Badhaai Do

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is one of the actors who has been giving some amazing performances in his movies. His characters in movies Stree and Roohi were much loved by the audience and the critics. Rajkummar was recently present to promote his film Badhaai Do. During the interview, Rajkummar Rao was asked if he ever had the feeling that he can overshadow Bhumi Pednekar's performances in the film.

Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao said, I am all for my co-actors. It is not like we are in the boxing ring and who will score more or less. It is an art form where we are dealing with emotions that are so pure. So, for me, I never had that feeling of doing better than my co-star. It is always the scenes which should be better and most importantly it is a film. My whole commitment is towards the film and nothing else. And Bhumi is such a fantastic girl. We have become such good friends, the camaraderie we share is amazing. She is so passionate about her craft.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Badhaai Do has been released on the big screen. The film was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures. The film also features some amazingly talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Gulshan Devaiah, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey, and a few others. It is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in movies like Roohi and Hum Do Hamare Do. He will be next seen in the movies like Hit, Monica, O My Darling, and Bheed.

