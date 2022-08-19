Must Read! Bipasha Basu talks about her pregnancy; opens up about the day she found out, planning a family and more

MUMBAI: Also read: Congratulations! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child

It’s been six years since Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover and the couple seems very happy with their life. Now, to add to this bliss, the couple will soon be joined by their child. They announced Bipasha’s pregnancy on the 16th of August and the media was buzzing in with this news and the couple received best wishes from all around.

The couple confirmed this news by posting pictures of the maternity shoot. The couple looked so hot in the pictures and content all the same with this news. Bipasha revealed that they were trying for a baby since before 2020 but pressed pause due to the uncertain times brought by the pandemic.

However, the couple now seems prepared to embrace parenthood. In a recent interview with a news portal, Bipasha recalled the day they found out about the pregnancy. She said that it was a very emotional day and they went to her mother’s house as she was the first person they wanted to share the news with.

She added how she always had faith that they would have a baby and it was her mother’s dream true. While talking about starting a family she explained that they were focused on starting a family and how she wasn’t taking up any work as she wanted to have a baby. They dropped the plan in 2020 with the pandemic looming and began trying again in 2021 and the couple was very grateful for their baby.

She also talked about having found a partner late in life is a blessing as then there is the maturity and responsibility that comes in and one knows when one is responsible enough to give birth to another life.

Credits: SpotboyE