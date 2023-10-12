Must Read! Bobby Deol reveals how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt, calls the Animal star “lovely”

The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Bobby revealed that he built a great bond with Ranbir on sets of the film and said that while he shared how he proposed to Alia, Bobby told him about his son’s birth. He added, “I remember being so sad the day after shooting ended. I had so much fun for 15 days. Ranbir is so lovely. I’m a big fan of him as an actor, but as a person, he’s amazing. Being with him, on the set, he gave me so much respect and love, without ever forcing it. We got along really well. Because we’re from film families, we know what we’ve been through, what our parents have been through. We just connected.”

A picture of the duo lying on the grass went viral recently, and Bobby revealed what they were discussing. He said, “It was a picture of us lying on the ground, waiting for the shot. You know what we were talking about? He was telling me how he proposed to Alia, and I was telling him about my first child’s birth. It was so easy to talk to him about all this. It was a moment we both cherished, and that picture is special to both of us.”

Bobby revealed that Ranbir and him share the same love for shopping. He added, “We have a similar taste in clothes… I was just happy to get a chance to work with him. I’ve seen him grow up in front of me. I’ve seen him when he was younger. And I would always get fascinated looking at him. There was something about him, even as a child, when he’d dance at parties. You couldn’t take your eyes off him.”

Animal has references of toxic masculinity, Misogynistic behavior and a lot of violence. The film has so far collected over Rs 481 crores worldwide at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-IndianExpress

