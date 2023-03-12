Must Read! Bobby Deol reveals whose advice he took for his powerful performance in Animal

MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor is all set to be seen in a never before seen avatar as a ruthless villain in the upcoming action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Bobby’s look in Animal’s trailer has impressed everyone and fans are eager to see him as the bad-ass villain. Speaking about whose advice he took, Bobby said, “I think my dad or my brother have done many negative characters. But they have done a lot of action films. I have done a lot of action films in my life. My first film was an action film. It is a Deol thing, the Deols are known to be the action men.”

Opening up about his beefed up look in the film, Bobby said, “My dad was the first He-Man and no one can be as tough as my brother. Gadar 2 proved that. He is the real action hero. So, I am lucky that I am a part of Animal and I got to do this action sequence. Ranbir and I really worked hard. The action sequence in the film is going to be so different and so well-choreographed, so real. There are no special effects used in the fight sequences. It is just raw, brutal, like two Animals fighting.”

Earlier, reacting to the rumors of his character playing a cannibal in the film, Bobby had said, “Something different and really excited to see that I look different and you wanna know what I am doing in that shot but as I said I can’t tell you. I am definitely eating something in it. Chewing something.”

Credit-BollywoodShaadis



