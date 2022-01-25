Must read! Bollywood actresses who happily became second wives for their love

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing Bollywood couples giving us some great couple goals. No doubt these Bollywood couples had a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans with regards to the set and perfect example of love.

From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, these Bollywood couples are the perfect example of love.

And today we are going to discuss the Bollywood actresses who became 2nd wife for their love.

1. Helen

Actress Helen got married to Salim Khan in the year 1980, she was the second wife of Salim Khan. Salim Khan was married to Sushila Charak, who is Salman Khan’s mother.

2. Smita Patil

Smita Patil got married to Raj Babbar in the year 1985. Raj Babbar left his first wife Nadira Babbar to get married to Smita Patil, they have a son together, Pradeep Babbar.

3. Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee is happily married to the producer Aditya Chopra. As we all know Rani Mukherjee is the second wife of Aditya Chopra. His first wife was Payal Khanna.

4. Juhi Chawla

Actress Juhi Chawla got married to Jay Mehta, Jay Mehta was first married to Sujata Birla who died in the plane crash.

5. Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher is happily married to Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher left her husband Gautam Berry to get married to Anupam Kher.

6. Kiran Rao

After divorcing his first wife Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan got married to Kiran Rao. But now actors Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have taken a call to be diverse.

7. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi is married to Javed Akhtar. Shabana Azmi is the second wife of Javed Akhtar, he was married to Honey Irani.

8. Hema Malini

Hema Malini is married to Dharmendra, Hema Malini is the 2nd wife of the actor. Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur

9. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is happily married to Saif Ali Khan, as we all know the actor was earlier married to Amrita Singh.

