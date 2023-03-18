Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques

MUMBAI:There was a time when in Bollywood, there was just a basic promotional strategy; first, the teaser was launched, later the trailer was launched, interviews, music launch and finally, the movie was released. But now, things are changing post pandemic and the makers are trying to use some interesting techniques that would attract the audiences.

So, today, let’s look at the different promotional techniques that are being used in Bollywood...

Promotions through fans

One film that was not much promoted by the actors, but by the fans was Pathaan. There’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were super excited about the film and clearly, it was a film that became a hit because of the fan clubs that promoted it.

#AskSessions

While Shah Rukh Khan didn’t give a single interview to promote Pathaan, he did #AskSRK sessions and that grabbed everyone’s attention. He spoke about the movie and many other things. The interaction sessions are being followed by many stars now like Ajay Devgn, Nani, Yami Gautam, and others.

City Tours

Earlier, city tours used to happen too, but clearly now the makers are concentrating on that more. For Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor went to many major cities in the country for promotions.

Taking references from other movies

If you have seen the social media promotions of Dream Girl 2 and even Pop Kaun (web series), they are taking references from other movies and promoting their film and web series. Well, it looks interesting but let’s see if they will attract the audience or not

Do you think these promotional strategies would work in the favor of the movies in the future? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.