Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques

From fans promoting the film to interactive sessions on social media, Bollywood’s new technique to promote their films. But, will it work in the long run? Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques

MUMBAI:There was a time when in Bollywood, there was just a basic promotional strategy; first, the teaser was launched, later the trailer was launched, interviews, music launch and finally, the movie was released. But now, things are changing post pandemic and the makers are trying to use some interesting techniques that would attract the audiences.  

So, today, let’s look at the different promotional techniques that are being used in Bollywood...

Promotions through fans

One film that was not much promoted by the actors, but by the fans was Pathaan. There’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were super excited about the film and clearly, it was a film that became a hit because of the fan clubs that promoted it.

Also Read: Must Read! Bollywood celebs who repeat their outfits

#AskSessions

While Shah Rukh Khan didn’t give a single interview to promote Pathaan, he did #AskSRK sessions and that grabbed everyone’s attention. He spoke about the movie and many other things. The interaction sessions are being followed by many stars now like Ajay Devgn, Nani, Yami Gautam, and others.

City Tours

Earlier, city tours used to happen too, but clearly now the makers are concentrating on that more. For Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor went to many major cities in the country for promotions.

Taking references from other movies

If you have seen the social media promotions of Dream Girl 2 and even Pop Kaun (web series), they are taking references from other movies and promoting their film and web series. Well, it looks interesting but let’s see if they will attract the audience or not

Do you think these promotional strategies would work in the favor of the movies in the future? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Shocking! These famous cat fights between the B-Town actresses had become the talk of the town

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Ajay Devgn Bholaa nani Dasara Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Shraddha Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques
MUMBAI:There was a time when in Bollywood, there was just a basic promotional strategy; first, the teaser was launched...
Exclusive! Shraddha Arya to play a double role in Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more...
Kangana says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as info about her is wrong
MUMBAI:Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the info-based website Wikipedia has been "totally hijacked by Leftists...
Must Read! Fan of Kulfi Kumar Bajewale? Here’s how Kulfi aka Aakriti Sharma’s life has turned out now
MUMBAI:When it comes to TV shows, child artists become one of the major reasons for attraction as the audience always...
Kick 2, Rani Mukerji and others, check out the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Indeed the fans always look forward to the trending news coming from the entertainment world, and TellyChakkar...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kick 2, Rani Mukerji and others, check out the trending news of the day
Kick 2, Rani Mukerji and others, check out the trending news of the day
Sara Khan says, “I was signed almost as a parallel lead in Hamari Adhuri Kahani, but my entire role was chopped off” – Exclusive
Sara Khan says, “I was almost signed as a parallel lead in Hamari Adhuri Kahani, but my entire role was chopped off” – Exclusive
Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Dimple Kapadia slapped Ranbir 15-20 times for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' scene
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral