Must read! Bollywood celebrities who are business partners

MUMBAI: We have seen some amazing partnership of many Bollywood actors on screen. From Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the movie Sholay to Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in Karan Arjun we have seen some amazing partnership on screen.

But there are a few Bollywood celebrities who are not only co-stars but also the business partners in real life.

So today we are going to speak about those Bollywood celebrities who are business partners in real life.

1. Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati

Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati are no doubt best friends. They have to get a appeared in the movie Baby. In the month of December they have announced that they will commence their business together. And their business went live in the month of February 2021. They launched their company called Socialswag. The platform act as a bridge between consumers and celebrities. It is also a social media marketing platform.

2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Abhishek Bachchan

No doubt Bollywood celebrities are fond of sports franchises. MS Dhoni and Abhishek Bachchan are the CO owners of a football franchise. They are the owners of Chennaiyan FC in the Indian super league, they are also seen together rooting for the teams. Abhishek Bachchan also owns a kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

3. Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla

Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are the CO owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. They also owned dreamz unlimited production house. Later dreamz unlimited production house changed to Red Chillies production and now it is owned by Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

4. Akshy Kumar and Shilpa Shetty/ Raj Kundra

Akshay Kumar launched Best deal TV along with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Sonakshi Sinha was also in the team as the creator.

