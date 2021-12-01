MUST-READ: Bollywood Celebrities Who've Escaped to Exotic Destinations To Get Married Peacefully!

MUMBAI: Because Celebrities are Public persons, the lines between their personal lives and professional lives often get blurred and it is common for people to take interest in their favorite actors' personal lives because they are an object of attraction. And this also makes their significant other a matter open to opinions and critics.

ALSO READ: Good news! Vicky-Katrina wedding confirmed; Special measures taken amidst Omnicron

So, naturally, celebrities try to keep their private lives under wraps and only announce to the world when they are married and for these marriages, they choose exotic locations away from the prying eyes and then treat us to pictures. The weddings are always Grand and exotic but

away in a peaceful land.

Here is the list of Bollywood Celebrities who decide to get married away:



1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli :

The first name on the list had to be Virushka, people knew that Kohli and Anushka were dating but the news of their marriage was a beautiful Surprise when the couple had posted on their social media accounts. They got married in Tuscany, Italy in an ethereal rustic castle, both wore Sabyasachi in shades of pastel pink and for decor, they went with floral and lights. It truly was a dreamy wedding.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

Deepika and Ranveer never really went on record to say they were dating until right before their marriage, They got married in Lake Como. They too had a Sabyasachi Affair, but they had two ceremonies. One Sindhi and One Konkan Wedding. Their wedding looked like a lot of fun with multiple pre-wedding festivities.

3. Madhuri Dixit and Sreeram Nene:

Madhuri Dixit got married at the height of fame to USA-based Doctor Sree ram Nene, they got married in America, in a simple Maharashtrian style Wedding, She was Dressed in Orange Saree for her Engagement and Goldtone Lehenga For her reception With Jungle Floral Decor.

4. Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough:

The Dimpled Beauty Of Bollywood Got married to Gene Goodenough who is Based out Of the USA. They Got Married in Los Angeles,USA in a royal Rajput-style wedding. Zinta was dressed in Bridal Red and Gene was dressed in a Royal style Sherwani . The Couple had a Grand wedding in the heart of L.A, in the presence of family and close friends

5. Surveen Chawla And Akshay Thakker

Sacred Games Actress Surveen Chawla surprised everyone in 2017 when she took yo Instagram to post photos of her wedding and also reveal that she had been married since 2015, the actress cited, privacy as a reason but she too got married in a Beautiful setting in Italy in a Christian Wedding but she had some Indian rituals too. The wedding looks like a big party and Surveen in a white bridal gown looks stunning.

Well, wedding season is upon us and you can let us know which celebrity wedding are you looking forward to!

For more Updates Stay Tuned To TellyChakkar.com

ALSO READ: EXCITING! Upcoming wedding of Bollywood stars