Must read! Bollywood movie titles that are based on games

MUMBAI: No doubt Bollywood is one such fraternity that is known for its creativity in terms of content and titles. Earlier, we have discussed Bollywood movie titles based on the days of the week. Today, let us discuss Bollywood movie titles that are based on real-life games.

Chhalaang

This Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha film was directed by Hansal Mehta. The plot of the film revolves around a lazy PT teacher played by Rajkummar who later went on to take up a challenge to prove his potential and capabilities. The movie title was based on the name of the game itself.

Ludo

Anurag Basu’s film Ludo is an anthology black comedy crime film. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Shalini Vatsa, and Inayat Varma. The movie has four different stories in it and how they interlink with each other is something amazingly shown. The title of the movie is based on one of the most popular board games in today’s time.

Hide & Seek

Hide & Seek had a huge star cast including Purab Kohli, Arjan Bajwa, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ayaz Khan. The plot of the film revolves around a bunch of friends getting locked in a mall by a person dressed as a Santa Claus. The film was directed by Shawn Arranha and written by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie title was inspired by the game Hide & Seek, which is popularly played by kids worldwide.

Luka Chuppi

This romantic comedy movie of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon was immensely loved by the audience. It had an amazing plot, comic timing, and some great one-liners from Pankaj Tripathi. The movie not only made its mark in the heart of the audience but also at the box office. Indeed the title of the movie is based on the famous game Luka Chuppi (Hide & Seek).

Shatranj

Shatranj was released in 1993 with some amazing talents like Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and many others. Even with the huge star cast, film failed to impress the audience at the box office but made it to our list because of the board game chess.

