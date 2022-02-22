Must Read! Bollywood movie titles based on the days of the week

MUMBAI: Over the years we have seen some amazing Bollywood movie titles. No doubt Bollywood is one of the leading entertainment industries when it comes to creativity. Not only in terms of content but also in terms of movie titles. In this special feature, we bring you the movie titles which are based on the days of the week.

A Thursday

This Yami Gautam starrer movie A Thursday was recently released on the OTT platform. The movie was widely loved by the audience for its amazing content. In the movie Yami Gautam played the character of a teacher who kidnaps 16 small students and she puts a series of demands, it not only shakes the Mumbai police and city, but it sends repercussions throughout the country and its politicians. The movie also stars Atul Kulkarni and Neha Dhupia. Indeed the audience loved the performance of Yami Gautam as the actress opted for the first time to do a negative role. It was one of the films that had the name of a day as its title.

Also read: Much Awaited! Yami Gautam to appear in a Grey Avatar in the upcoming project ‘A Thursday’

Sunday

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Irrfan Khan's film Sunday was released in the year 2005. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty and it was very well received by fans all over because of amazing comic timings and some great concepts. As we can see the title was based on a day of the week.

A Wednesday

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, and Jimmy Shergill A Wednesday is indeed one of the finest thrillers made in Indian cinema. The movie was much loved by the audience for its amazing storytelling with some action sequences. A Wednesday, the title which was again based on a day of the week is indeed remembered till today as one of the smartest thriller films of the Indian cinema.

Fryday

Movie Fryday which was released in the year 2018, starring Govinda and Varun Sharma, is one of the movies which is considered as the most underrated movie of Govinda. The movie which is based on a single-day story was also titled on a day of the week.

It was released in the year 2021 and stars Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Jhataleka Malhotra, Aashim Gulati in pivotal roles. The film Tuesdays and Fridays released in theatres post-pandemic. The title of the movie was based on a day of the week.

Dee Saturday Night the movie which has some amazing talents like Aman Verma, Arif Jakaria, and Bobby Darling was released in the year 2014. With the name based on a day of the week, the movie made it to the list.

So these are some of the Bollywood movie titles after the days of the week. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah: I'm offered more interesting work on OTT than in movies