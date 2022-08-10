Must Read! Bollywood’s Report Card First Quarter: 13 films released in theatres out of which only THESE left a mark

Kuttey, Pathaan, Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Faraaz, Shiv Shastri Balboa, Shehzada, Selfiee, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato, Bheed, and Operation Mayfair; 13 Bollywood movies released in theatres in the first quarter of 2023.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 14:31
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :2022 wasn’t a great year for Bollywood. Only a handful of films like Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Gangubai Kathiawadi did well at the box office. There were high expectations from 2023, but to be honest the first quarter report of Bollywood films is clearly not great.

In the first three months, Bollywood movies like Kuttey, Pathaan, Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Faraaz, Shiv Shastri Balboa, Shehzada, Selfiee, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato, Bheed, and Operation Mayfair had hit the big screens.

Also Read:  Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer takes a decent start but fails to beat Drishyam 2

In total, 13 Hindi films were released in theatres from which only three have done well at the box office. Of course, we have Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which broke many records and collected Rs. 542.75 crore at box office. It became all time blockbuster and the highest grossing Hindi movie till date.

While Pathaan was a big hit, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar can be called as decent hit. The movie has collected Rs. 130.47 crore at the box office and it is still running in theatres.

The third film that did well at the box office in the first quarter of 2023 is Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The Rani Mukerji starrer is not a huge hit, but one can say that it’s a semi-hit at the box office. While mid-budget films were totally getting ignored by the audience, Rani surely got the target audience back to the theatres.

Well, the first quarter of 2023 was very low. Now, let’s wait and watch what response Bollywood films will get at the box office in the second quarter of the year.

Also Read: Trolled! Netizens target Ananya Panday for her outfit at a recent event; they say, "School se aayi hain abhi"
 
Note: We haven’t included Bholaa in this as it released on 30th March and the success or the failure of the film cannot be decided so early.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kuttey Pathaan Shehzada Selfiee Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Zwigato Bheed Movie News TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 14:31

