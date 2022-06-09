MUST READ! This Bollywood star has been trending on Twitter since 2020 and here are the reasons why!

MUMBAI: 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, but it was especially difficult for Bollywood because we lost a lot of stars and legends whose voids can never be filled. But one star whose name has become synonymous and can never be forgotten is Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, was beloved, starting from his TV days as Manav Deshmukh to his first role in Kai Po Che to his last performance in ‘Dil Bechara’.

Sushant had made people laugh, cry and express joy with his roles, his hard work, and his kindness, but unfortunately, the actor passed away in 2020. In what can only be described as a tragedy, the actor has committed suicide in his home in Bandra west. The death of a shining star had led to a lot of turmoil and chaos around the industry.

It started a whole slew of cases and discussions about Bollywood and its history with drugs. The discussion furthered when the Narcotics Control Bureau took charge of the case as drugs were found in the actor's residence. The NCB questioned the possible links and connections to the late actor's death. His then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was the one called in questioning the most and was even under interrogation for any possible involvement.

Fans had probed the CBI to intervene, and for a moment there, it did happen, but eventually, no conclusion was reached.

Since then, fans around the world have felt that the actor did not die because of suicide but rather something more sinister that went on. For the past 2 years, his name and hashtags such as #SSRForever #JusticeForSSR and #WeLoveYouSSR have been trending on social media, especially on Twitter.

Fans often take to the site to express their concerns for the family or just to reshare his old clips or just to remember him. One thing is for sure, Sushant Singh Rajput is a talent lost but never forgotten.

This is how fans on Twitter have expressed their love for SSR

#3yearsofchhichhore

A movie which I can see anytime, anywhere without getting bored



WOH DIN BHI KYA DIN THE....



Still to experience but this movie is#SSR #ShraddhaKapoor #varunsharma #chhichhore pic.twitter.com/Q9KkASLuh3 — i_am_viru(QV) (@virangna_2005) September 6, 2022

3 years of "Chhichhore" and a whole lot of memories. We miss you, @itsSSR.



Thank you for the timeless lessons! #chhichhore #SSR #SushantSinghRajput #memories — Tehillah Jacob (Tehi) (@tehijacob) September 6, 2022



Fans definitely miss the star and are keeping his memory alive.

