Must read! Bollywood stars who are single father

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many Bollywood couples with their children. We have seen some amazing parenting goals which keep on coming from this side of Bollywood actors.

And now today we are going to discuss Bollywood actors who are single fathers and who take care of their children single handedly.

Here is the list of Bollywood actors who are the single father

1. Tusshar Kapoor

As we all know actor Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent to his son. The Golmaal actor became a father in the year 2016 through a surrogacy. We keep on seeing some amazing videos coming from the side of the actor with his son Lakshya and indeed giving us major father and son goals.

2. Hrithik Roshan

The heartthrob of the nation Hrithik Roshan ended his 13 years of long relationship with his wife Suzanne Khan. The actor is now taking care of both of his sons single-handedly. The actor quite often keeps on sharing some amazing pictures with his sons. Indeed Hrithik Roshan had proved to be one of the best Dad among the celebrities.

3. Karan Johar

The filmmaker and director Karan Johar has also become a father through surrogacy. He had named his children Yash and Roohi. The director spends most of his time with his children, and during the period of lockdown we have seen some amazing videos of Karan Johar playing around with both of his kids.

4. Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose is not only an amazing actor but he is also known for his donations and charity. The actor has adopted 6 children from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Rahul Bose is no doubt one of the underrated actors we have in the Bollywood industry.

ALSO READ – (WOW! Richa Chadha shares her experience shooting with beau Ali Fazal got French remake – ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’)

5. Rahul Dev

Actor Rahul Dev is playing the role of a single parent in his life to his son Siddhant, in the year 2009 Rahul Dev wife passed away due to cancer.

6. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is indeed one of the finest filmmakers we have in the Bollywood industry. Anurag Kashyap had married Aarti Bajaj and the couple had a daughter named Aliya. Anurag is now a single parent towards his daughter Aliya.

Well these are the names of Bollywood actors who are the single parent for their children. What are your views on these? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (As Aryan Khan gets bail, here’s a look at some other star kids like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Fardeen Khan, who had a tryst with the law)



