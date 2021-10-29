Must read! Bollywood stars who are single fathers

MUMBAI: Many Bollywood couples with children give out amazing parenting goals.

Today, have a look at Bollywood actors who are single fathers.

1. Tusshar Kapoor

As we all know, Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent to his son. The Golmaal actor became a father in the year 2016 through surrogacy. We keep seeing some amazing videos of him with his son Lakshya, giving us major father and son goals.

2. Hrithik Roshan

3. Karan Johar

Filmmaker and director Karan Johar has also become a father through surrogacy. He had named his children Yash and Roohi. The director spends most of his time with his children, and during the lockdown, we have seen some amazing videos of Karan playing with both of his kids.

4. Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose is not only an amazing actor but is also known for his donations and charity. The actor has adopted 6 children from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Rahul Bose is no doubt one of the most underrated actors we have in the industry.

5. Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev is a single parent to his son Siddhant. In 2009, Rahul's wife passed away due to cancer.

6. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is indeed one of the finest filmmakers we have in the industry. Anurag had married Aarti Bajaj, and the couple have a daughter named Aliya. Anurag is now a single parent to her.

