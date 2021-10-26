Must Read! Bombay High Court adjourns Aryan's bail plea, hearing to continue tomorrow at 2:30 PM

MUMBAI : The Aryan Khan drug case has seen many twists and turns, and many shocking revelations are coming in front of the public as the days are passing.

Today, the bail plea of Aryan and the others accused in the case was heard by the Bombay High Court, and the hearing began around 3:30 PM.

Senior Advocate and former Attorney General for India, Mukul Rohatgi represented Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in his bail plea before Bombay High Court in the cruise ship drug case on Tuesday.

The actor's son was seeking bail from the High Court after both the Magistrate and Sessions Court had rejected his plea.

As per Republic TV, Mr. Mukul Rohatgi put forth all the points defending Aryan Khan where he said that if he did consume drugs then he should be sent to a rehabilitation centre and not been kept in jail and that’s not what the law says.

He also argued that there was no recovery of drugs from Aryan Khan. His medical test showed that he had not consumed drugs. There was no reason to have arrested Aryan. He also stated that the WhatsApp chats recovered by the NCB were not related to the cruise.

Aryan’s lawyer made it very clear to the court that his client had nothing to do with the controversy around NCB’s officer Sameer Wankede and the allegations against him by NCP leader Nawab Mail and the witness in the cruise case.

The NCB had filed an affidavit opposing the bail plea of Aryan Khan.

Tomorrow, in the High Court, the judge would hear the pleas of the other two accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, and post that, it will pronounce if Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun will get bail.

