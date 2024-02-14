Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI : No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor, over the time with his beautiful acting craft and his Amazing dance moves the actor has created as solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actor, no doubt he is one such name that has to be taken when we talk about heartthrob of the nation, currently the actor is winning the hearts of the fans all over the nation and the globe with his new movie titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which also has Krit Sanon in the leading role.

It is the Valentine festival all over and we can see all the people celebrating this beautiful festival of love and all the movie lovers and specially for the fans of the actor Shahid Kapoor this is the best time to enjoy and celebrate love during this Valentine as we see two movies of the actor Shahid Kapoor released on the big screen, it is Shahid Kapoor versus Shahid Kapoor at the box office because we see movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Jab We Met released during the festival of valentine.

It is a very rare scenario where we have seen the two movies of an actor is released and getting lot of love from the fans and audience at the same time, also we can see many pictures and videos dropped all over the internet where we see the fans have revisited the movie Jab We Met and they have loved the movie all over again

What are your views on this box office clash of Shahid Kapoor versus Shahid Kapoor and did you went to see the movie Jab We Met on the big screen, do let us know in the comment section below.

