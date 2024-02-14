Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine's, it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor

For all the fans of actor Shahid Kapoor, this is the best time as we can see 2 movies running successfully on the big screen - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Jab We Met.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 19:16
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI : No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor. Over the time with his beautiful acting craft and his Amazing dance moves the actor has created as solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actor. No doubt he is one such name that has to be taken when we talk about heartthrob of the nation. Currently the actor is winning the hearts of the fans all over the nation and the globe with his new movie titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which also has Krit Sanon in the leading role.

It is the Valentine festival all over and we can see all the people celebrating this beautiful festival of love and all the movie lovers. Especially for the fans of actor Shahid Kapoor, this is the best time to enjoy and celebrate love during this Valentine as we see two movies of the actor Shahid Kapoor released on the big screen. It is Shahid Kapoor versus Shahid Kapoor at the box office because we see movies Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Jab We Met released during Valentine's. 

Also read-Must Read! We can expect a love triangle in the sequel of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

It is a very rare scenario where we have seen the two movies of an actor is released and getting lot of love from the fans and audience at the same time. Also, we can see many pictures and videos dropped all over the internet where we see the fans have revisited the memories of Jab We Met. 

What are your views on this box office clash of Shahid Kapoor versus Shahid Kapoor and did you went to see the movie Jab We Met on the big screen? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read-Cute! Shahid Kapoor’s THIS adorable way of wishing the love of his life, Mira Kapoor a happy Valentine’s Day is sure to win hearts, check it out
 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya reveiws Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Movies Jab We Met Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 19:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda going to get hitched this March? Netizens think so
MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are rumoured to be tying the knot soon. The two have been dating each other...
Spoiler Alert! Rukmini's Transformation: Love or Sacrifice in Aankh Micholi?
MUMBAI: Rukmini, our spirited protagonist, finds her dreams of becoming an IAS officer shattered due to a...
Spoiler Alert! Angad's Storeroom Promise: A Turning Point in Teri Meri Doriyaan's Love Saga
MUMBAI: Seeking forgiveness, Angad returns home only to find Sahiba in a drugged state. Distraught and confused, he...
Spoiler Alert! Truth Under Wraps: Adiraj Torn Between Justice and Family in Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's captivating drama, Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, takes a dramatic turn as Adiraj...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira to the Rescue: Exposes Fraud and Earns Manish's Gratitude
MUMBAI: The drama unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhira, hesitant due to Ruhi's insecurities, reluctantly...
Spoiler Alert! Abhira Faces Ruhi's Challenge in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Star Plus's beloved drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as...
Recent Stories
Pulkit
What! Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda going to get hitched this March? Netizens think so
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pulkit
What! Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda going to get hitched this March? Netizens think so
Rishabh
Exclusive! Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on his desired genre, “…would love to do a comedy movie”
Malavika
Wow! Malavika Mohanan looking super hot in this new photoshoot setting the tone right for Valentine
Ananya
Kya Baat Hai! Rumored love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have a secret Valentine’s Day celebration already?
1
OMG! Jaya Prada lands in legal trouble as Rampur court orders her arrest for failing to appear in court for the 7th time
Besharam
Trolled! Netizens troll actress Zareen Khan addressing her as 'Besharam' for her dressing in this new video