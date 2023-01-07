Must Read! Box Office Report: 28 Hindi films were released in theaters in the first half of 2023, out of which only a few did well – Deets Inside

MUMBAI:2022 was a very bad year for Hindi films as many films failed to make a mark at the box office. The industry needed a good boost in 2023, and while some films did perform well at the box office, some failed to get the audiences to theaters.

So, in the first half of 2023 (January-June), 28 Hindi films were released in theaters. These 28 movies include high-budget biggies, mid-budget movies, and some small budget films that were actually released in theaters without much buzz.

January started on a dull note, but later in the month, Pathaan was released, and the movie broke many records at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer became a blockbuster. Once again, after Pathaan, there was a dull period at the ticket windows, and even biggies like Shehzada and Selfiee failed to make a mark.

Finally, in March, the industry got a sigh of relief when Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released. Though because of its high budget, it wasn’t a huge hit, the film did reasonably well at the box office. In the same month itself, the industry got one more boost with the success of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Many mid-budget films had failed to make a mark at the box office, and many were just releasing on OTT. But, the success of Rani Mukerji starrer proved that if the film is well-made, audiences will come to theaters to watch it. March ended with Bholaa which also didn’t do a great business at the box office. However, it can be called an average grosser.

After Bholaa, all eyes were on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But, the Salman Khan starrer didn’t do good business at the box office, and became a flop.

In May, a mid-budget movie titled The Kerala Story was released in theaters. Not much was expected from it, but the Adah Sharma starrer became a blockbuster at the box office.

Finally, June came and Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit the big screens. The film has done very well at the box office and it’s a super hit.

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, all eyes were on Adipurush. But, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer became a disaster at the box office. Meanwhile, 1920 Horrors of The Heart, which was released without much promotions, is a success because of its low budget.

So, in the first six months of 2023, Hindi film industry had 2 blockbusters, 1 super hit, 2-3 films that were a success, 1-2 films that were just average grossers, and others were flop.

Now, from July to December, many more interesting films are going to be released. So, let’s hope for a better second half of 2023.

Note: SatyaPrem Ki Katha has not been added in this as the film just released at the end of this month.

