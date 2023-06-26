Must Read! Box office update: Adipurush had a low 2nd weekend, 1920 Horrors of The Heart shows a good jump, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke does very well in its 4th weekend

MUMBAI :Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush needed a miraculous jump at the box office to collect some decent numbers during its second weekend. However, that didn’t happen. As per early estimates, the movie has collected a total of Rs. 14.65 crore (all languages) in its second weekend which is very low.

The film during its first weekend had collected Rs. 221.10 crore (all languages), but during the weekdays it showed a drop, and the second weekend was also not that great. The total collection of the film till date is around Rs. 275 crore. While this would have been a great number for a movie, it is surely not a good amount for a film which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs.500-600 crore.

Talking about 1920 Horrors of The Heart, the Avika Gor starrer has surprised one and all at the box office. With not much promotion, and a very minimal pre-release buzz, the film collected Rs. 6 crore (all languages) in three days which is damn good. The movie is reportedly made on a low budget of Rs. 10 crore, so a 6 crore weekend is surely a very good thing.

Meanwhile, even in its fourth weekend, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has done very well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 6.48 crore during its fourth weekend, taking the till date to Rs. 79.02 crore. It’s a super hit at the box office.

