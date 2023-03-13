Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34

From Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway to Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh starrer Rocket Boys; here’s a list of movies and web series that are going to release this week.
movie_image: 
Upcoming movies and web series this week: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rocket Boys season 2, and more

MUMBAI: Last week, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar hit the big screens, and Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh starrer Rana Naidu premiered on OTT. Now, this week also many interesting films are going to be released in theatres and web series are going to premiere on OTT.
 
So, today, let’s have a look at the list of upcoming movies and web series that are going to be released this week...
 
Movies
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is all set to hit the big screens on 17th March 2023. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention and it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.
 
Zwigato

After Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, now Kapil Sharma is all set for his next movie titled Zwigato which will release on 17th March 2023. The movie will showcase Kapil in a totally different role.
 
Web Series
Rocket Boys season 2

Rocket Boys season 1 received a great response, and now, season 2 of the series is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 16th March 2023. The series stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles.
 
Pop Kaun

Farhad Samji’s Pop Kaun is all set to premiere on 17th March 2023. The show has an amazing star cast which includes Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Chunky Pandey, the late Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav, and others.
 
So, which movie and web series are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below...
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

