Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut is among the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. But, unfortunately, her last theatrical release Dhaakad had failed to make a mark at the box office. Read on to know more…
MUMBAI:There’s no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses we have in Indian cinema. But, unfortunately, her last couple of films have failed to make a mark at the box office. Today, we will talk about her last release Dhaakad.

Dhaakad hit the big screens on 20th May 2022. The film received mostly negative reviews, but Kangana’s performance in it was appreciated a lot. The pre-release buzz about Dhaakad was decent and even the trailer grabbed everyone’s attention.

However, the first-day collection just shocked one and all. The film took an opening of Rs. 55 lakh and didn’t show a great jump over the weekend. The lifetime collection of Dhaakad in India was Rs. 2.58 crore which was very shocking.

Well, according to some reports, Dhaakad was made on a budget of Rs. 70-80 crore, and Wikipedia says that the budget of the movie was Rs. 85 crore. If we look at the budget and the box office collection, then Dhaakad was clearly a disaster at the box office.

However, everyone is expecting that Kangana will bounce back with the interesting projects that she has in her kitty. She will be seen in movies like Tejas, Emergency, and Chandramukhi 2. Emergency is also produced and directed by her, and she will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and clearly, it is one of the most awaited films of the year.

