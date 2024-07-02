Must Read! Can Atlee revive the career of Salman Khan in giving a clean blockbuster movie?

There are many reports that are floating all over internet that are saying director Atlee has been aporeached for the script writing for Dabangg 4, well do you think Atlee is the man that can save and revive the career of superstar Salman Khan
Atlee

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved south director is Atlee,the director is known for his mass movies, well how can we forget movies like Theri, Bigil, Mersal in south that are very much popular in hindi belt too and have been seen by the fans on repeat value, we have seen the director Atlee making his Indian movies Debut with the movie Jawan, well the movie went to became all time blockbuster and registered some great numbers all over the nation, the movie has broken all the box office records and rewritten success all over again.

Well having said that there are many news that are staying that director Atlee has been approached for the subject Dabangg 4,he has approached for script writing for the movie and nor for direction, well there is no confirmation about the same but there are reports and these reports has grabbed the attention of the fans all over, the fans all over are already excited and are already expressing their excitement as it is going to be a great and massive collaboration.

Indeed it will be a treat to see this collaboration of Atlee and Salman Khan and we can imagine the box office massacre if they both come together, and the fan waiting for the official announcement, well looking at the last few movies of the actor Salman Khan the actor badly needs a good script because the movies are not getting love and appreciation from the fans all over.

His movie like Radhe, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim, Bharat and few other were not appreciated by the fans and we seen very low collection of these movie also talking about the bran Tiger, Tiger 3 was releases last yesterday and the movie got mixed reviews from the fans, well the fans all over are saying the actor need to work on his script selection and storytelling and that can save his career.

Well now as we hear about the Atlee and Salman Khan collab for Dabangg 4 (reported only) can we say that Atlee can revive the career of the actor.

What are your views on this and how excited for this massive collaboration, do let us know in the comment section below.

