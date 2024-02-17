Must Read! Check out 5 survival thriller picks that will bring you to the edge of your seats

MUMBAI: The audience have been enjoying a smooth flow of content over the time, be it on big screen or OTT platforms. This year started with a bang as we got to watch some really amazing movies. However, there’s been amazing movies in the past and the audience has loved it from a long time.

The audience is now demanding some more creativity, more exploring of genres and more uniqueness but out of a lot of genres, there’s one genre that has been explored well and the movies that the audience got to watch were amazing to a level that it brought the audience to the edge of their seats. The genre in focus is thriller but the stories based are thrillers which are based on survival stories.

Also read -What! Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Tendulkar UNFOLLOW Each other on social media amidst speculations following Sara's outing with Shikhar; Netizens react!

Take a look at the list of survival thriller below that will surely bring you to the edge of the seats:

Helen

Helen is a superb survival thriller directed by Mathukutty Xavier that stars Anna Ben, Lal and Noble Babu Thomas. The movie is about an ordinary suburban girl who suddenly disappears. This makes her loved ones desperate to search for her while she has to fight to save her life. The movie was released in November 2019 and was loved by the audiences.

Mili

Mili is a survival thriller, a Hindi remake of Helen, directed by the same director and produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manoh Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The movie was released in November, 2022. According to the story of this movie, it is based on Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old nursing graduate from Dehradun who hopes to move to Canada for a better life but she lands in grave danger when she gets locked inside the walk-in freezer of a fast food joint and she must do whatever it takes to survive this unusual death-trap.

Pihu

According to the story of this movie, after a fight between a married couple, the husband leaves to Kolkata to attend an important meeting while on the other hand, the wife commits suicide, leaving their 2 yr old daughter alone in the house. This movie brought the audience on the edge of the seats. It was directed by Vinod Kapri and starred Prerna Vishwakarma who plays the role of Pooja the wife, Rahul Bagga who plays the role of Gaurav the husband and Pihu Myra Vishwakarma who plays the 2 yr old daughter.

Trapped

This Vikramaditya Motwane directorial movie became another unique project in Rajkummar Rao’s bucket. The movie also stars Geetanjali Thapa and Shiladitya Sen. The story is based on a man who unintentionally locks himself up in a tower apartment and he has to struggle to get out while there is no food, water or electricity. The movie was released in March 2017.

NH10

Anushka Sharma is loved by the fans for a lot of her projects but this was one of the most unique and loved projects of her career. This movie was about a couple who are on their way for a weekend retreat but their dream vacation turns into a nightmare when they come across a dangerous gang. The movie stars Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam and Darshan Kumaar. The movie was directed by Navdeep Singh and released in March 2015.

These are movies that are sure to leave you entertained.

Also read - Stunning! Janhvi Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her Chennai home as old video resurfaces; Check out PICs here!