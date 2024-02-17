Must Read! Check out 5 survival thriller picks that will bring you to the edge of your seats

The audience is now demanding some more creativity, more exploring of genres and more uniqueness but out of a lot of genres, there’s one genre that has been explored well and the movies that the audience got to watch were amazing to a level that it brought the audience to the edge of their seats.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 21:03
movie_image: 
Helen

MUMBAI: The audience have been enjoying a smooth flow of content over the time, be it on big screen or OTT platforms. This year started with a bang as we got to watch some really amazing movies. However, there’s been amazing movies in the past and the audience has loved it from a long time.

The audience is now demanding some more creativity, more exploring of genres and more uniqueness but out of a lot of genres, there’s one genre that has been explored well and the movies that the audience got to watch were amazing to a level that it brought the audience to the edge of their seats. The genre in focus is thriller but the stories based are thrillers which are based on survival stories.

Also read -What! Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Tendulkar UNFOLLOW Each other on social media amidst speculations following Sara's outing with Shikhar; Netizens react!

Take a look at the list of survival thriller below that will surely bring you to the edge of the seats:

Helen

Helen is a superb survival thriller directed by Mathukutty Xavier that stars Anna Ben, Lal and Noble Babu Thomas. The movie is about an ordinary suburban girl who suddenly disappears. This makes her loved ones desperate to search for her while she has to fight to save her life. The movie was released in November 2019 and was loved by the audiences.

Mili

Mili is a survival thriller, a Hindi remake of Helen, directed by the same director and produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manoh Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The movie was released in November, 2022. According to the story of this movie, it is based on Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old nursing graduate from Dehradun who hopes to move to Canada for a better life but she lands in grave danger when she gets locked inside the walk-in freezer of a fast food joint and she must do whatever it takes to survive this unusual death-trap.

Pihu

According to the story of this movie, after a fight between a married couple, the husband leaves to Kolkata to attend an important meeting while on the other hand, the wife commits suicide, leaving their 2 yr old daughter alone in the house. This movie brought the audience on the edge of the seats. It was directed by Vinod Kapri and starred Prerna Vishwakarma who plays the role of Pooja the wife, Rahul Bagga who plays the role of Gaurav the husband and Pihu Myra Vishwakarma who plays the 2 yr old daughter.

Trapped

This Vikramaditya Motwane directorial movie became another unique project in Rajkummar Rao’s bucket. The movie also stars Geetanjali Thapa and Shiladitya Sen. The story is based on a man who unintentionally locks himself up in a tower apartment and he has to struggle to get out while there is no food, water or electricity. The movie was released in March 2017.

NH10

Anushka Sharma is loved by the fans for a lot of her projects but this was one of the most unique and loved projects of her career. This movie was about a couple who are on their way for a weekend retreat but their dream vacation turns into a nightmare when they come across a dangerous gang. The movie stars Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam and Darshan Kumaar. The movie was directed by Navdeep Singh and released in March 2015.

These are movies that are sure to leave you entertained.

Also read - Stunning! Janhvi Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her Chennai home as old video resurfaces; Check out PICs here!

Which is going to be your choice to watch tonight? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.  

 

NH10 Trapped Pihu Mili Helen Anushka Sharma Janhvi Kapoor Rajkummar Rao Prerna Vishwakarma Rahul Bagga Anna Ben Hindi movies South Movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 21:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Amy Jackson on the Evolution of Women in Action Films: A Step Towards Empowerment
MUMBAI: As Amy Jackson gears up to portray a headstrong cop in the upcoming film 'Crakk,' she reflects on the evolution...
Interesting! Parineeti Chopra on Balancing Marriage and Career: Breaking Stereotypes
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra, known for her versatile acting skills and recent foray into music, is setting new standards...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Ruhi feels jealous of Armaan’s closeness with Abhira, tries to separate them
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Interesting! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's School Days: A Surprising Turn of Events
MUMBAI: Esha Deol, the daughter of Bollywood's iconic couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has had her share of surprises...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad to expose Veer in front of the Brar family
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Teri Meri Doriyaan, viewers are in for a rollercoaster...
Jhanak: What! Arshi and Bipasha instigate Anirudh against Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Amy Jackson
Amazing! Amy Jackson on the Evolution of Women in Action Films: A Step Towards Empowerment
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Amy Jackson
Amazing! Amy Jackson on the Evolution of Women in Action Films: A Step Towards Empowerment
Parineeti Chopra
Interesting! Parineeti Chopra on Balancing Marriage and Career: Breaking Stereotypes
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani
Interesting! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's School Days: A Surprising Turn of Events
Suhani
Entertainment Updates! From Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s sad demise to Kalki 2898 AD’s major updates, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss
Vikas Bangar
Exclusive! Unmatta and Goa 350 KM actor Vikas Bangar to be seen in Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's next?
Anushka
What! Anushka Sharma's Delivery Date Revealed; Second Baby Expected in London