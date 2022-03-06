Must Read! Check out Bollywood actors who found love on social media

While traditional love stories have always amazed us, there are also some modern love stories where some Bollywood actors found love on social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:53
movie_image: 
Must Read! Check out Bollywood actors who found love on social media

MUMBAI: Bollywood has come up with many beautiful love stories that made people dream and believe in love stories. Also, there are couples in showbiz that set major relationship goals with their strong and adorable camaraderie with their partners. While traditional love stories have always amazed us, there are also some modern love stories where some actors found love on social media.

Today, let us take a look at some Bollywood actors who found love on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The two’s wedding pictures had fans and followers obsessed with the fairytale like events and locations, but Twitter deserves credit for this love story. The lovebirds started dating after Nick Jonas sent a direct message to Priyanka on the platform in 2016.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl: The couple reportedly dated for three years before they parted ways. They started talking after Sushmita Sen received a direct message on Instagram from Rohman and she accidently opened it and then chose to reply. And, that's how their love story began.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Their romance started after Anand Ahuja sent a Facebook message request to Sonam, to set her up with one of his friends. However, they got to talking and the rest is history.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba: They are reportedly the new couple in town, and they do not have the most conventional meet-cute. They only started talking after Hrithik Roshan shared a video of Saba on Twitter, after which she wrote back thanking him, and they started exchanging messages.

Which couple is your favourite? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Roshan to get married?

CREDIT: SCOOPWHOOP

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Sushmita Sen Rohman Shawl celebrity couples social media Hrithik Roshan Saba Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Twitter Facebook TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Parineetii: Woah! Rajiv apologizes to Neeti, Parineet enters
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Challenge! Anupamaa to have a tough fight with THIS new entrant in the Kapadia house
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
WOW! Here's how Jennifer Winget is still connected to her popular show Beyhadh 1, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Anupamaa: OMG! Ankur and Barkha meet Anuj and Anupamaa with a hidden agenda
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Destiny Plans! Katha’s wish coin in Kabir’s hands, Katha and Rahul stuck together
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Exclusive! Asha Negi roped in for upcoming Voot series
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
Latest Video