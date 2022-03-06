Must Read! Check out Bollywood actors who found love on social media

MUMBAI: Bollywood has come up with many beautiful love stories that made people dream and believe in love stories. Also, there are couples in showbiz that set major relationship goals with their strong and adorable camaraderie with their partners. While traditional love stories have always amazed us, there are also some modern love stories where some actors found love on social media.

Today, let us take a look at some Bollywood actors who found love on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The two’s wedding pictures had fans and followers obsessed with the fairytale like events and locations, but Twitter deserves credit for this love story. The lovebirds started dating after Nick Jonas sent a direct message to Priyanka on the platform in 2016.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl: The couple reportedly dated for three years before they parted ways. They started talking after Sushmita Sen received a direct message on Instagram from Rohman and she accidently opened it and then chose to reply. And, that's how their love story began.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja: Their romance started after Anand Ahuja sent a Facebook message request to Sonam, to set her up with one of his friends. However, they got to talking and the rest is history.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba: They are reportedly the new couple in town, and they do not have the most conventional meet-cute. They only started talking after Hrithik Roshan shared a video of Saba on Twitter, after which she wrote back thanking him, and they started exchanging messages.

CREDIT: SCOOPWHOOP