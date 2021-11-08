Must read! Check out some expensive Diwali gifts of bollywood superstars

MUMBAI: It was Diwali celebration all across the country and we have seen some amazing pictures of the actors dressed up and celebrating Diwali with their family friends and close ones. No doubt the pictures and the posts of the actors grabbed all the attention of the fans all across the social media.

We have also seen many celebrities giving some amazing gifs to their families and friends. And today we are going to look at the list of such Bollywood celebrities who shared some expensive Diwali gifts.

Here are the list of celebrities who gifted some expensive Diwali gifts.

1 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are indeed one of the most loved jodies of all time, Nick Jonas was seen gifting an apartment in London to his wife Priyanka Chopra. It is said that due price of the apartment was around 20 crores.

2. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of the most followed couple of Bollywood is indeed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Actor Ranveer Singh gifted a vila to his wife Deepika Padukone in Rome. The price of the Villa is around 40 crores.

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

One of the cutest couple of B Town is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. No doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for the update of the wedding ceremony of this couple. Ranbir and Alia were also seen celebrating Diwali and it is said that actor Ranbir Kapoor gifted Alia Bhatt a diamond set as a Diwali gift which was of 40 lacs rupees.

4. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar was also seen celebrating Diwali and the filmmaker gifted Alia Bhatt a professional camera as the Diwali gift. The price of the camera was around 3 lacs.

5. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The Shershaah Jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also seen celebrating Diwali this time. Actor Siddharth Malhotra gifted Kiara Advani a black SUV as a Diwali gift. The price of the SUV is around 1.5 crore.

6. Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar

Bollywood dance Queen Nora Fatehi was also seen celebrating Diwali and she had gift it Neha Kakkar a branded handbag which was of 22 lacs.

7. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Tiger and Disha are one of the most loved Bollywood couples of all time. That duo was seen celebrating Diwali together. Tiger Shroff gifted Disha Pathani 3 BHK flat in Mumbai as the Diwali gift which was of around 5 crores.

8 Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

As we all know Salman Khan love to paint, we have often seen the actor gifting his painting to his close ones. During the festival of Diwali actor Salman Khan was seen gifting one of his painting to his close friend and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

9. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The newly wed couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were also seen celebrating Diwali this time together. Wife Natasha Dalal gifted of branded watch to husband Varun Dhawan which was of Rs. 14 lacs.

So these are some of the expensive Diwali gifts which were gifted by the Bollywood celebrities to their close ones, what are your views on this to let us know in the comments section below.

