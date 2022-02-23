Must read! Check out some lesser known facts about Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani

MUMBAI: Talent manager Pooja Dadlani was in the limelight during the ongoing Aryan Khan case. She was the face of the family who was taking care of the court hearing session as superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were avoiding public appearances.

We have heard this name Pooja Dadlani and many of us have seen the manager of Shahrukh Khan in different news channels and social media. Having said that, today let us have a look at the inner life of Pooja Dadlani.

1. Personal life

Pooja Dadlani was born on 2nd November, 1983, in Mumbai. The names of her parents are Manu Dadlani and Meenu Dadlani. The celebrity manager had completed her education at Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School and H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. Pooja also holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. She also has a sister, Geetika Dadlani, who indeed looks like a carbon copy of her.

2. Pooja Dadlani’s marriage life

She got married to Hitesh Gurnani who is a director at Lista Jewels. Pooja Dadlani got married in the year 2008. Over time, we have seen some beautiful pictures and posts coming from the side of this beautiful couple. Pooja Dadlani became a mother when she welcomed a baby girl on 4th January 2016. The couple have named her Reyna.

3. Pooja Dadlani and Shahrukh Khan

It was the year 2012 when Shahrukh Khan had appointed Pooja Dadlani as his manager. She became an integral part of the actor's family. We have seen Pooja Dadlani managing all the professional and legal engagements of the actor, especially during the Aryan Khan case where she was on her toes during all the court hearings.

The relationship she shares with Gauri Khan and all three kids can be seen from different social media posts. We have seen some beautiful pictures coming from the side of Pooja Dadlani which defines the bond and the relation she has with the entire family.

4. Pooja Dadlani’s net worth

Talking about the net worth of talent manager Pooja Dadlani, as per reports, it is said to be around Rs. 45 crores.

